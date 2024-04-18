Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $276.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.47.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

