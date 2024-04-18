Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 274,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 68,198 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 181,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

