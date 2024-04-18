Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OZK opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

