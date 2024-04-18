BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $751.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $806.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $755.19. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

