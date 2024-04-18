Citigroup Raises ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $1.80 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,379. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.21.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

