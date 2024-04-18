Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $9.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLAR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 65.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.48 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Clarus had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

