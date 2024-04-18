Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $23.84 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 3.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $504.08. 837,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $555.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

