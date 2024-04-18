Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,330 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,670,000 after purchasing an additional 69,266 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.58. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.87 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

