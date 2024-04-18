Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.89 and its 200 day moving average is $193.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.