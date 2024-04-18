OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $764,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

BSMP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 26,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,418. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $24.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

