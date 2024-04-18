Curran Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 67,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,926. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $102.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

