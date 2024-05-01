Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the March 31st total of 172,800 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after buying an additional 348,120 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,064,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. The stock has a market cap of $363.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.02. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $147.01 and a 12 month high of $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

