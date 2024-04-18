God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,065 shares during the period. God Bless America ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned 90.58% of God Bless America ETF worth $39,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter worth $353,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the third quarter worth $261,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of God Bless America ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Get God Bless America ETF alerts:

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

Shares of God Bless America ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.44. 1,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215. The stock has a market cap of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39. God Bless America ETF has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for God Bless America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for God Bless America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.