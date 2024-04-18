JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 4.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,943,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 926,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,626. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

