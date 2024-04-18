Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,531 shares during the period. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of TotalEnergies worth $268,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTE

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TTE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 708,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,820. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.