InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Gap Down to $4.09

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.00. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 384 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INNV

InnovAge Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its stake in InnovAge by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 690.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.