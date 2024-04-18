DMG Blockchain Solutions (CVE:DMGI) Shares Up 7.4%

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (CVE:DMGI – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 116,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 874,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.96 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get DMG Blockchain Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at DMG Blockchain Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Glover sold 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$67,860.00. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc operates as a blockchain and crypto-currency company in Canada. The company manages, operates, and develops digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. It also offers transaction verification; co-location hosting; data center optimization, and infrastructure consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMG Blockchain Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.