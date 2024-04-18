Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 4.6%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 59,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,001,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LYEL

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $602.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.56.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 180,486.14%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.