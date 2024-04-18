CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after purchasing an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.70. 1,989,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $158.68.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.07.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

