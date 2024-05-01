Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 16,768 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Oder Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the quarter. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 60.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 175.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $655,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,603. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,144,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,082,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 119,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,446.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

