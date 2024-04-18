iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,888,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 525,502 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 233.1% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,735,000 after acquiring an additional 747,584 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

