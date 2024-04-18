Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 75,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.91% of Dominion Energy worth $357,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 893,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

