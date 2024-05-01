Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 14th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $16.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NMM stock opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

