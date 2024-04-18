Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,616 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $112,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 33,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.09. 1,417,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,870. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

