Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 216,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 242,225 shares.The stock last traded at $34.92 and had previously closed at $34.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Criteo Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $2,827,082. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

