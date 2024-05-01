Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,206,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,268 shares.The stock last traded at $10.84 and had previously closed at $10.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

