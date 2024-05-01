Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

NYSE QSR opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

