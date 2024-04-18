First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after purchasing an additional 682,697 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after buying an additional 1,393,129 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,034,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,157,000 after acquiring an additional 176,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,835,000 after acquiring an additional 862,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,650,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.40 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.19.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.