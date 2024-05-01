Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.500-14.000 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $774.83. 1,022,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $736.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $736.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.