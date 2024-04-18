Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 20,000 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yum China

About Yum China

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.