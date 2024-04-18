ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Boosted by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,191 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

