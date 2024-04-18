Gamehost Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:GH)

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

GH opened at C$10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10. The stock has a market cap of C$219.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.55. Gamehost has a 1 year low of C$8.45 and a 1 year high of C$10.29.

Gamehost (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.30 million for the quarter. Gamehost had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gamehost will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

