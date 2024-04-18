Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 9.6 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $157.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

