Greif (NYSE:GEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Greif alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Greif

Greif Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GEF opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93. Greif has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill bought 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,347. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,352 and sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Greif by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $342,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.