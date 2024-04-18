Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Increases Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Five Below accounts for 1.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Five Below by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

Five Below Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.41. 333,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.90. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.57 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

