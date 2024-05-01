Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter.

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$912.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49.

OBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00. Also, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

