Obsidian Energy (OBE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of C$173.30 million during the quarter.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$912.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Obsidian Energy
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$231,112.00. Also, Director John Brydson purchased 25,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,172.50. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Obsidian Energy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.