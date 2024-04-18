Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Clorox were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Clorox by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 308,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.69. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 225.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

