Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 400 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.99. 1,179,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,556. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200 day moving average of $146.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.