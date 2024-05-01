Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.57%.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

