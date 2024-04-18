Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 62,130 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 148,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 269,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

