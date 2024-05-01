CareTrust REIT (CTRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 236.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

