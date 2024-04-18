Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $192.92. 24,347,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,296,438. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.