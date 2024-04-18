Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $4.40 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.2% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,428,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,459,992. The stock has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

