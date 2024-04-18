iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Luken Investment Analytics LLC

Luken Investment Analytics LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $504.72. 1,591,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,908,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $513.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

