iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after acquiring an additional 73,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 458,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,367. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

