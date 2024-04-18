iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 3,793.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.54 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

