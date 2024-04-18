1,282 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $331.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.