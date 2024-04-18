John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 759 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $36.01.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

