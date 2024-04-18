Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires New Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KTB opened at $55.12 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 76.30%. The firm had revenue of $669.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kontoor Brands

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.