Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,204 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shell from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

SHEL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. 525,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,586. The firm has a market cap of $229.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.